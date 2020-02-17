LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A family is begging for answers, one week after their 16-year-old was shot and killed in south Louisville.

Mykhi Brown is the second Moore High School student to be killed this year.

Brown had just turned 16 in December and this was his mother's first Valentine's Day weekend without her son.

His family held funeral services for him Saturday, but Sunday they wanted to gather in Petersburg Park to demand justice. Brown enjoyed playing basketball with his cousins and nephew in the park.

"We just want justice. That's it. He didn't deserve that. He didn't deserve that, not at all," Mykhi's cousin Brea Lovejoy said.

Mykhi's mother was too emotional to attend Sunday, but his grandmother, Angela Crenshaw said Mykhi meant "everything" to the family.

"He knew what life was about," she said. "Just a very awesome kid. Anytime you asked him to watch the children, babysit or anything while you ran errands, he was always there," Crenshaw said.

That was until last Sunday night, when Mykhi didn't return home. Police found him shot and killed at 5th and Compton streets.

"It's something that there's no words for," Crenshaw said. "There's not a pill on this earth you can take to calm any of the hurt down. The emotions are there."

The person, or people, behind his shooting haven't been caught.

"Brutally gunned down. There's no other way to describe how many bullets hit this kid," Christopher 2X said Sunday afternoon with the family.

As the director of youth group, Game Changers, 2X presented a teddy bear for Mykhi's mother.

Kids 2X works with wanted a way to represent Mykhi's love.

"She wasn't with him for this Valentines Day weekend but this teddy is a reminder his spirit has gone anywhere," 2X said.

Releasing balloons in his memory, the family also had a message for whoever took Mykhi's life.

"Turn yourself in. You cant run you can't hide. We're all looking for you. You know who you are. Just turn yourself in," Crenshaw said.

