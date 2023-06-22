Family Life Center rejects $3 million from Louisville's Metro Council

The center was set to receive $3 million from Metro Council's budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The St. Stephen Family Life Center in Louisville's California neighborhood is rejecting the city's proposed budget and millions of dollars.

Instead, the center will reject the money. Officials for the center say they were expecting $5 million, which would have helped them build a new community center and gymnasium.

Kevin Fields, president and CEO of Louisville Central Community Centers, said how Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg handles this decision will set a precedent.

"This decision, how it turns out, is a precedent. It's the first time this mayor has made a significant commitment to the Black community. If it gets deterred, what does that say to the rest of us?" Fields said.

The St. Stephen Family Life Center says the budget cut will halt its plans for the gym. The gym was set to host basketball games for Simmons College of Kentucky.

WHAS11 reached out to the mayor's office for a comment. As of 7 a.m. on Thursday, we can't heard back.

