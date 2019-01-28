LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It began with 7 minutes of silence in remembrance of Seven Bridges, the 10-year-old who took his life a week ago.

The somber moment turned into a celebration of the young boy’s life and a chance to teach the other children about bullying.

The community held a Kid’s Benefit Dance Party at the Millers Lane Warehouse, part of the Seven Days for Seven.

Bridges parents have blamed bullying as the reason why the 10-year-old took his own life.

People attending the event say they hope this tragedy have helped open up conversations with their own children about tough topics like bullying and suicide.

RELATED: JCPS Superintendent announces suicide prevention plan

RELATED: Retired judge talks rise in bullying after 10-year-old kills self

RELATED: Seven days for Seven | Community celebrates the life of Seven Bridges

RELATED: 10-year-old takes own life, parents blame bullying

RELATED: The heartbreak of suffering in silence

"I want you guys to tell me what you think of bullying. Tell me what you think of bullying and let's talk about it. If you ever feel like you want to hurt yourself, what should you do. I want you to reach out. I want you to talk. It's just a big thing in my household. We talk. We're just going to have to communicate with each other," Bella Rae, a radio personality said.



Seven's mother says he’s loved music and loved to dance which is why they wanted to have a dance party for the children.



The next event in the Seven Days for Seven is an anti-bullying forum on Tuesday that will be broadcast online.