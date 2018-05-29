LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Family and friends gathered in Chickasaw Park Monday to remember the 12-year-old who died from serious injuries May 21 after what police called a hit-and-run.

A candlelight vigil was held in the park where Laraya Hill’s body was found to remember her and as a plea to the public for information about the teen’s mysterious death.

If you have any information that could help police in their investigation of Laraya’s death, you are urged to call police at 574-LMPD.

