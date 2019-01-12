LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was one year ago that a corporate jet crashed in Southern Indiana, killing three people, including Louisville City F-C founder, Wayne Estopinal.

A remembrance at Northside Christian Church in New Albany was held to celebrate the life of the pilot, Andrew Davis.

They're using this one year anniversary as an opportunity to celebrate the life of Andrew and his adventurous spirit, finding the words that they didn't have when this happened in 2018.

'Keep it simple,' these are the words Andrew Davis lived by. "And that's the way he lived his life," Theresa Davis, Andrew's mother, said.

Andrew was the pilot of the corporate jet that crashed 6 minutes after taking off at the Clark County Regional Airport. It killed Louisville City F-C founder, Wayne Estopinal, Sandra Johnson and himself. It was a time that Andrew's wife, Erica Davis, says she doesn't completely remember. So now, a year later, it was time to share Andrew's life and legacy with those closest to him.

"Andrew was the guy that was the life of the party, he researched everything and had a lot of knowledge to share," said sister, Sarah Barlow. "He always found the good in everything," Tony Davis, Andrew's father, said.

His family talks about his drive and the pain they continue to feel with his loss. His wife, along with their two young children talked about his sense of adventure and love for them.

"It was just neat to be able to experience his passion for flying with him. His kids got to see it, his dogs got to see it and it was just a real blessing to watch him work," Erica said.

Erica spoke while a slideshow of pictures dissolved behind her, reading a letter and excerpt from a book, followed by everyone lighting a candle in his honor. An admission of grief while also embracing hope.

"It was hard in the beginning, it's hard today. Does it get easier? yes. We felt like letting people in on grief would allow them to see hope and to see a future," Erica said.

The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the crash. But that's not what this family is focusing on.

"I think we'll just be hopeful and in the end if there's no answers, there will be when we get to the gates," Erica said.

