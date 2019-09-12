LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three children, all under the age of 5 are without their mother after a Friday night shooting claimed her life.

Twenty-one-year-old Kayla Purcell leaves behind two young girls and a boy.

Purcell was the 89th homicide victim in Metro Louisville this year.

She was shot and killed in the 100 block of East Caldwell Street.

Families of other victims gathered on Sunday to announce a fundraising effort for her young children.

They are requesting items for pre-school children including clothing, diapers, wipes and toys.

RELATED: Coroner identifies woman fatally shot in Old Louisville

“It’s really difficult to see this child and these children – it’s breaks your heart hearing they’re not going to have a mom. And we know what that family is feeling. It’s just unbelievable pain that you could never describe,” Donna Munoz, who is collecting items of the victim’s behalf, said.

Items can be donated to the Chestnut Street YMCA beginning on Monday and until Jan. 2.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.