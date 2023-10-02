Family friendly Valentine's Day at Pope Lick

Will you be able to escape the mad scientist's clutches in the "Locked in Love" escape room?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Valentine's Day is right around the corner and there are plenty of fun activities available to both couples and entire families to enjoy at Pope Lick Park.

One more intimate activity is "Romance Run", which is a romantic daytime game in your car. Couples participating can help cupid on his quest by solving clues.

"Locked in Love" is an escape room game where players are given 30 minutes to solve clues to stop a mad scientist from bringing his creation to life.

Mocktails and charcuterie boards are also given to participants at the end so they can enjoy a relaxed conversation after a day filled with fun.

The games will be available at the park from now until Feb. 26.

For more event information or to purchase tickets, click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.