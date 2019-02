LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two Siberian Huskies were shot on a Jefferson County farm Tuesday morning, but the family of their owners says it should never have happened.

"They are very skittish dogs. They are docile. They are scared of people and that's why they got away for so long," Wayne Michels said.

He says the two huskies got loose from their home near Fegenbush Lane around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

An employee on a nearby cattle farm told WHAS11's Shay McAlister he saw the dogs make their way onto the property, prompting a co-worker to shoot them.

"We sat out here all night last night and about 715 this morning they showed up and they was going to attack our cows," the unidentified employee said.

The big question, still unanswered - did the dogs actually attack the cows? Metro Animal Services says the farm employee saw the dogs in a crouching motion heading toward the cows.

"You have a right to protect your livestock. You can't let something happen because that's your property and you are responsible," Ozzie Gibson said.

But Michels says the dogs have never shown any signs of aggression.

He says the dogs are not the animals involved in recent livestock attacks because they are house pets, only getting loose this once while being cared for by other family members while their owners were away.

"Nothing extreme about them. And for that guy to say he did what he had to do is a bunch of nonsense," Michels said.

Michels says Kida, one of the Huskies, died shortly after being taken home Tuesday night.

Zeus, the other dog, is powering through having suffered at least two gunshots.

