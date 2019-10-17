LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Fire crews responded to a house fire reported in the 8900 block of Maplecreek Dr.

That’s in the Okolona neighborhood. According to firefighters, the fire happened around 8:30 p.m. Oct.16

According to the fire chief, when crews arrived on scene they found heavy fire coming from the roof and out of the rear windows. There were two people inside the home at the time of the fire who were able to make it out. The fire is said to have started in the kitchen. The house is also, said to be a complete loss.

It took approximately 15 firefighters 15 minutes to have the fire under control.

The residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire is reportedly under control.

