LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WHAS11) -- The family of Cheryl Williamson, who was shot and killed in Louisville in 2012, is turning their tragedy into an opportunity.

On what would have been Williamson's 30th birthday, her brother and friends are holding a concert in her honor. They are also establishing a scholarship fund.

Her brother, Antonio Brown, tells us Williamson lived by the motto 'have hope' and he wants her death to having meaning for someone else.

"We are starting a scholarship fund called the Have Hope Scholarship. It's basically to help out someone who is at risk. Just basically give them a better opportunity at furthering their education,” Brown said.

The concert starts at 9 p.m. tonight at Legends Nightclub on June 6. Admission is $10 and tickets can be purchased at the door.

