Life was taken in a matter of seconds Friday afternoon.

Phyllis Minton, a beloved teacher in Grayson County, was crossing the railroad tracks on Black Rock Drive in Leitchfield, Kentucky like she's done a thousand times before. But on September 28, something went wrong.

Her son-in-law, Randy Pennington, owns the auto shop only yards away and said he heard the train blow it's horn only seconds before impact.

“Everybody is just in shock and I get about three feet from the car and I realize it's my mother in law and as you can imagine, I lost it,” he explained.

The railroad intersection has no crossing arms, and no flashing lights. Drivers are met with a yield sign, instead of a stop sign.

Randy said what really makes this spot dangerous is that you can't see down the track until you're almost on top of it.

“Still can’t see, still can't see, way too close, still can't see, now I can see the tracks and my bumper cover is over the tie. That's hit. You're hit at this point,” he said as he drove over the tracks.

To get to the tracks, drivers are climbing a steep hill at a 45-degree angle.

It has frequent drivers in the area depending more on their ears, than their eyes. A risk, Randy said, people shouldn't have to take.

“We don't hear anything, because you can't see anything, then you're dead. It's over. And that's why this needs to be changed.”

He's asking for, at the very least, railroad crossing guards to be installed, but flashing lights and even a stop sign would help, too.

The Grayson County Sheriff told WHAS 11 News that it's not that simple, and will cost big bucks.

“If it's at an intersection where there's not a lot of traffic that goes through, they're not going to put cross guards, I mean it's just simply put. As many crossings as there are, and it's $350,000 - $400,000 to upgrade a crossing, that runs into a lot of money so it's very difficult to upgrade every crossing,” Sheriff Norman Chaffins said.

In this case, only five homes rest atop the hill across the tracks of Black Rock Drive, but Randy says his business creates constant traffic.

He's begging for help in hopes that no one else will ever have to feel his family's pain and loss after what he believes could've been a preventable tragedy.

“If anyone doesn't think this track needs to be fixed, they need to come out and drive over it themselves.”

There will be a Wednesday mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 11 a.m. central time followed by a memorial dinner at St. Joseph Parish Hall, according to Minton's daughter.

The family of Phyllis Minton has started a scholarship in her memory to the cause she loved so much – education.

Make checks payable to:

Grayson County High School

340 Schoolhouse Road

Leitchfield, Kentucky 42754

In the memo field of your check, “Phyllis Minton Scholarship Account”

