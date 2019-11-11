LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friends and family of a murder victim is asking the community for answers.



Corey Johnson, 27, was gunned down on 18th and West Main Streets on May 21.

His sister, Monique Johnson, says she has not heard anything from police as far as leads or suspects.

Johnson is asking that if someone knows information regarding her brother’s murder to come forward.

“I’m just pleading for the public, anyone who knows anything please speak,” she said.

Johnson’s murder case remains unsolved.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

