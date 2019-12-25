LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What's supposed to be a holiday filled with cheer is a painful reminder for families who have lost loved ones this year to violence.

"This year I don't know if we really have much plans we usually draw names at Thanksgiving we didn't really draw names and we haven't discussed gift exchanges," Jose Munoz's mother said.

February will mark a year since 25-year-old Jose Munoz was shot and killed inside an Okolona Olive Garden restaurant. His family is spending their first Christmas without him.

The father was one of 12 siblings originally from Mexico. He was building a life in Sellersburg, Ind.



"We have our days sometimes you're kind of numb to it you expect him to show up and then there are some days that's a little tougher," Jose Munoz's mother said.

Police charged DeVone Briggs with murder in this case. The family is looking forward to trial, and says they're thankful for an arrest.



"Because we know there's a lot of victims –families out there that haven't gotten any answers or arrests," Jose Munoz's mother said.



Like the family of 19-year-old Christian Gwynn who was shot and killed less than one week ago on West Market Street.



His family says it was a drive-by shooting.

"I have three other children that I need to prepare Christmas for and I've barely wrapped a gift," Christian Gywnn's mother, Krista Gywnn said. "Tomorrow morning is going to be so numb to me, but I have an 11-year-old and I've got two 17-year-olds, I have a 23-year-old that I have to get up for and put on that face for them."



At a time when she's supposed to be cooking Christmas dinner, playing music, and laughing with her kids, the only thing Gwynn wants this holiday is to find the person who pulled the trigger.

Gwynn said she hopes that she hopes people put names to faces of those who have been murdered in Louisville, not just a number.

"My son was not 93 – my son was Christian Gwynn put a name to that face that way every time you see something and hear something, call somebody and tell them I think I know something about that Christian Gwynn not number 93," Gwynn said.



That's the hope as we're entering a new year, a new decade, families in mourning want a new path towards change.



"My problem is not the guns it's the criminals out there I think we need to do more of sweeping criminals off the streets – not just the guns," Gwynn said.

