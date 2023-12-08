'How am I going to get home?' | JCPS families share bus concerns with Kentucky lawmakers

Along with hearing concerns, state representatives took note of ways JCPS can improve Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community members got the chance to share their frustrations about Jefferson County Public Schools' bus issues with legislators Sunday.

Democratic state representatives held a community forum at Brown Park in St. Matthews, allowing families to air their grievances and ask questions.

"When am I going to get picked up? What if the bus doesn't even come? How am I going to get home?" sixth grader Simms Smith asked.

"Why is it we couldn't get them on buses and get them home safely?

Smith and his friend, Dylan Payne recounted daunting memories of the first day of school. Both said they didn't make it home Wednesday until after 5 p.m.

"I had to wait in my gymnasium for about an hour. Then I was on the bus for an hour. Then our bus driver went to the same stop for about three times," Smith said.

"I didn't have any time to do homework. I wasn't able to eat," Payne said.

Many people blamed the district's lack of communication with drivers and staff for the chaos. Even teachers said they have been left in the dark.

"We have no clue what we're doing. We don't know when we're going back to school. When we are having work days, we're sitting watching movies. We have nothing," one teacher who didn't want to be identified said.

Along with hearing several concerns, lawmakers also took note of ways JCPS can improve.

"The most fundamental themes were that JCPS needs to listen to the bus drivers, that the bus drivers are the experts on driving the buses, bus drivers should know their routes, and the bus stops and the entire systems were done by people with great software, but not with familiarity with our districts and our community," Representative Daniel Grossberg, D-Louisville, said.

Moving forward, Grossberg assures they will include community member's recommendations in a detailed letter to school officials.

For students, the message is simple.

"Work on it! Practice and make it better," Smith said.

The Jefferson County Democratic delegation also released a statement regarding the bussing disaster.

"We fully support public education and our public schools. As a community we must also hold JCPS accountable. It is critical that an actionable solution is created quickly. To that end, we are in ongoing communication with JCPS, and have spoken with our educators, administrators, families, and the community to find answers.

"Our community deserves real solutions and deserves to know that their wellbeing is our only priority. In the coming days and weeks, we will present concrete solution-forward changes to ensure student safety and are hosting town halls across Jefferson County to engage with and support students and families in JCPS."

