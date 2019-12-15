LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The annual tradition continued Saturday for Jefferson County Public Schools as hundreds lined up to get their hands on some free warmth.

The event, named “Take What You Can Tote,” is a collaboration between JCPS and the 15th District Parent Teacher Association.

Every year, the two collect gently used and new clothing items, light bulbs, appliances, toys and books all for the purpose of donating to needy families across Louisville.

Justin Willis, a parent relations specialist with the district, said there was something for everyone during the event.

“They know they’re going to get some good stuff, so they keep coming back year after year. It helps us purge our closets and help the community too,” he said.

Willis said if anyone missed out on donating, call the Clothing Assistance Program (CAP) at (502) 485-7062 or (502) 485-7450. Clothing is also accepted in person at the CAP office at 319 South 15th Street inside the Central High School Football Stadium. You must call first to be sure the office is open.

