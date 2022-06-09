Ex-Louisville detective admits multiple lies in Breonna Taylor warrant

In a plea agreement addendum, former Detective Kelly Goodlett said officers submitted crucial details knowing they were false.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two weeks after Kelly Goodlett pleaded guilty for her involvement in the Breonna Taylor case, new information reveals what she admitted as part of the plea deal.

Court records showed Louisville Metro Police detectives lied on the warrant that brought them to Breonna Taylor’s apartment in March 2020.

It was filled out by former Detective Joshua Jaynes, that allowed police into Taylor’s apartment.

In a plea agreement addendum, former Detective Kelly Goodlett said officers submitted crucial details knowing they were false.

She told federal investigating officers did not verify with the U.S. Postal inspector that Jamarcus Glover, Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, received packages to Springfield Drive.

The inspector revealed days after the shooting, and in an interview with LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit, Jaynes had addressed the address issue.

“Was it your intent to mislead the – the reviewing judge,” the PIU asked.

Jaynes responded, “No, not at all. And like I said – I could have – I could have worded a little bit differently in there.”

Proof tying Glover to the Springfield address was crucial, and officers claimed they verified he used it as his home address through multiple databases. Goodlett said herself and Detective Jaynes knew it was not true.

Goodlett further stated Jaynes chose to go to Judge Mary Shaw because he believed she would not closely scrutinize the warrants.

Then, after the shooting and before Jaynes met with criminal investigators, Goodlett said he asked her to meet in his garage.



Documents allege Jaynes badgered Goodlett into standing by their false statements, saying if he went down for the warrant, she would too.

“How come nobody has said we got this wrong and we apologize?” activist and poet Hannah Drake said.

Drake said protesters had pointed to the warrant all along and were persecuted for this. Now they are vindicated, but still awaiting justice.

“You harmed us for months based off a lie we said was a lie. And now the Department of Justice says it and now it’s a fact.”

Jaynes is one of three other officers facing federal civil rights charges in the case.

All have pleaded not guilty.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.