Police: Man hospitalized after shooting at Falls of the Ohio State Park

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A man is left hospitalized after a shooting at the Falls of the Ohio State Park on Tuesday night.

According to a press release from Clarksville Police Department (CPD), officers were dispatched to Falls of the Ohio State Park around 11:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police said they found a man, whose identity remains unknown, who had a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was then taken to UofL Hospital by EMS for further medical treatment.

The victim is recovering and reported to be in stable condition, police said. This was an isolated incident and officers said there is no danger to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation that is being conducted by CPD detectives.

This is a developing story. We will update this as we receive more information.

