LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Louisville Original, Falls City Brewing Company is releasing a new beer perfect for the fall and upcoming winter.

It's called The Gorge and it's an American Red IPA that shares its name with one of Kentucky's most scenic landmarks – Red River Gorge in the Daniel Boone National Forest in east-central Kentucky.

The beer will be released this Thursday at the taproom on East Liberty Street right on the edge of Phoenix Hill and NuLu.

A week later, The Gorge will be available in restaurants and bars, as well as on shelves at grocery and liquor stores throughout Kentuckiana.

