LA GRANGE, Ky. — Editors note: An earlier version of this story had the incorrect age listed for the victim. Oldham County Police clarified Dennis Price's age in a later email sent to WHAS11 News.

Police are investigating a man’s death after an apparent drowning in Oldham County.

Emergency crews responded to the Falling Rock Quarry in the 2200 block of Fendley Mill Road in La Grange around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to a preliminary investigation, 62-year-old Dennis Price of Louisville entered the water around 9:45 a.m. with a friend to scuba dive. Police say Price and his friend separated after entering the water.

Shortly after, a group of divers noticed Price at the bottom of the quarry unresponsive.

Divers brought Price to the surface and began performing CPR. When other emergency crews arrived, they continued emergency treatment.

Price was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The cause of his death has not been released and is still under investigation.

Police say if you have any information about this incident, to call (502) 222-1300.

