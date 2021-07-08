'Greatest man I've ever met': Fallen sheriff's deputy honored in Fairdale vigil

Though organizers didn’t have a lot of time to plan the vigil, they worked hard to make it happen and show their support for Shirley’s family.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A candlelight vigil took center stage Friday night in Fairdale as dozens of people from the community gathered to honor the life of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Shirley, fewer than two days after he was ambushed and killed while working an off-duty security job.

Though organizers didn’t have a lot of time to plan the vigil, they worked hard to make it happen and show their support for Shirley’s family.

Longtime Fairdale local Aleasha Carrier says she aimed to bring the family together with the community.

"Let them know that we’re all here," Carrier said.

Blue lights and a black ribbon were placed on a tree near the roundabout in Fairdale where the vigil was held. And as night fell, the crowd lit candles.

“My son was the greatest man I’ve ever met in my life,” his father, Brian Shirley, said. "If he heard a ding, a bell, an EMS firetruck -- his ears perked up like a little rabbit. We knew he was either going to be a cop, a fireman or a lawyer chasing the ambulances."

While Shirley’s family and community wait for answers in this tragedy, they took time to tell his story.

“Brandon served, and was awarded the Jefferson County Sheriff's medal of valor,” said Metro Councilman Mark Fox, who represents District 13.

The community has come together in Fairdale to remember fallen JCSO Deputy Brandon Shirley with a candlelight vigil. https://bit.ly/3irlGVh Posted by WHAS11 News on Friday, August 6, 2021

Those who knew him said the size of the crowd wasn’t even comparable to the impact Shirley had on the community.

“He didn’t just wear his badge, he had it pinned to his heart,” Jefferson County Sheriff John Aubrey said.

Carrier said the neighborhood prides itself on being there for each other during hard times, and they know Shirley would always do the same for them.

“This community is here, and we’re not going anywhere. If they need anything, don’t hesitate to ask,” Carrier said.

Shirley’s family plans to start a foundation in Shirley’s name to help others experiencing similar loss.

"For everyone who spoke, Thank you. You have no idea how much this means to us," Brian Shirley said.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, badge No. 266 will be retired from service and presented to Shirley’s parents.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.