LIST | Seasonal events around Kentuckiana for fall

These family-friendly places and events are sure to get you in the fall spirit!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The weather is getting cooler, leaves are starting to change colors and the scent of pumpkin spice is in the air - fall is here in Kentuckiana!

With the changing of the seasons comes a bushel of fresh-picked events around our area. Here's a taste of some of the autumnal things you can do this year in and around Louisville.

Huber's Orchard and Winery

Visiting this Starlight, Indiana farm is a beloved fall tradition for many. Known for its pumpkin patch and apple picking, Huber's Orchard and Winery offers a wide variety of seasonal fun.

For those looking for something a bit more sophisticated, visit the winery to sample some delicious local wines and spirits.

The farm and winery are open all year, but the Family Fun Park and pumpkin patches are only open until Oct. 31.

Click here for more information on hours and admission prices.

Gallrein Farms

The Fall Festival is back at Gallrein Farms in Shelbyville, Kentucky - and it's bigger and better than ever. Guests at the family-friendly festival can enjoy hayrides to the pumpkin patch, a corn maze, petting zoo and more.

While Gallrein Farms is open in the spring and summer, fall is the time of year that brings the most visitors. The farm is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

You can check out a full list of attractions here.

Harvest Homecoming

Harvest Homecoming, named Indiana's top Fall Festival, is making a triumphant return in 2021. The annual festival brings in thousands of visitors to New Albany and this year's festival is filled with more than a week of events.

Opening ceremonies and the parade will be held Saturday, Oct. 2. Other invents include a pumpkin contest, pageant and a corn hole tournament.

Click here for more information about this year's events.

Jack O'Lantern Spectacular

For those ready for spooky season, you'll be glad to know that the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular returns to Iroquois Park on Sept. 30.

Guests will once again be able to walk through the park and take in thousands of hand-carved pumpkins. This year’s theme is "Changing the Channel: A Timeline of Television History."

The event will be open from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and through midnight Friday and Saturday nights.

Click here for more information.

Boo at the Zoo

The Louisville Zoo is bringing back its family-friendly Halloween season with Boo at the Zoo, starting in October.

Animal lovers big and small are welcomed to visit the zoo as it is transformed into a storybook world, complete with all of your favorite characters.

On Boo at the Zoo nights, held Thursday through Sunday all month, the zoo is a safe, scare-free zone where young kids can enjoy trick-or-treating from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Click here for more information.

