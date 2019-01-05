LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Chabad of Kentucky and the Jewish Community of Louisville organized a local remembrance service for victims of terrorism at places of worship Tuesday night.

"I'm sad to say these words. But, if nobody does anything about it, it's probably going to get worse," Rabbi Avrohom Litvin said.

It is an unfortunate reality felt by many members of faith following the deadly weekend shooting at a California synagogue.

"Brothers and sisters, let's pledge tonight we will stand together against hatred and bigotry no matter what form or shape it is," Dr. Muhammad Babar, the president of Muslim Americans for Compassion, said.

The Jewish Community Center of Louisville hosted the gathering. Louisville is not immune to being targeted. The Islamic Center on River Road was vandalized in 2015 and a Hindu Temple on Bardstown Road was hit earlier this year.

"We came here to say this will not happen again. That people of good will, people who care about community -- people who care about each other will stand up and say this is unacceptable," Matt Goldberg told WHAS11. He's the director of the Jewish Community Relations Council.

There was also a call to action by faith and city leaders asking for acts of kindness - calling this an opportunity to 'Unite for Light' after several dark days around the world.

"We know that people are good here. There is always a fear, of course. But people are generally good and we shouldn't have to pray or live watching over our backs and we won't," Goldberg said.

