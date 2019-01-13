FAIRDALE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Shack in the Back BBQ in Fairdale will donate 15 percent of all their proceeds on Monday to the family of St. Matthews Police Det. Jeremy Meyer.

Meyer died earlier this month after a battle with cancer. He began his law enforcement career with the Shepherdsville Police Department and then moved to the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office before joining St. Matthews Police.

Shack in the Back BBQ said the restaurant's employees are friends with a dispatcher who had the police department reach out to the restaurant asking for help. Employees said it was an easy decision for them.

"They are one of our own," employee Lindsey Schuler said. "They help our community out every day. They risk their lives. They do everything they possibly can for us, so why can't we do the same for them?"

The restaurant will be open from 11 to 8 and all orders - dine-in, drive-through, call-in - will be eligible for the donations. Schuler said the restaurant has already received many call-in orders in support of the Meyer family.

Schuler said if you are planning on calling in a large order to do so as early in advance as possible.

The restaurant is also allowing donations through its Facebook page.

