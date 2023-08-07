LMPD: 1 woman dead after crash in east Lousiville, police investigating

Police said the woman lost control of her vehicle and ran off the road before crashing into a tree.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman is dead following an early morning crash in east Louisville on Monday.

Louisville Metro Police said officers with the department's Eighth Division responded to the crash on Factory Lane, near Fordham Park Drive, around 1:30 a.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said the woman was driving south on Factory Lane when she somehow lost control of her vehicle and veered off the roadway. Her car crashed into a tree, causing her to be ejected from the vehicle, LMPD said.

EMS was called to the scene, however, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released at this time.

Authorities said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

This story may be updated as more investigation becomes available.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.