Eyesore no more: Log yard being removed from Shawnee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A log yard that has been an eyesore inside Shawnee Park is now gone.

For years, logs cut from various parks across Louisville were dumped at the park.

Teams cleaned out the log yard and equipment on Saturday, returning a jewel of the West End to its glory.

Shawnee Park was the most formal of the three Louisville parks designed by Frederick Law Olmstead – the same architect who did Central Park in New York.

District 5 Councilwoman Donna Purvis said it was beyond time to honor the original design and move the dumping grounds from her neighborhood park.

“I don’t want the city to think that it’s okay to dump stuff like this in a West End park and forget about it. There has to be equity in services, equity in respect and this is not an example of that,” she said. "This is something that never should have been looked upon as being a permanent situation. This should have been temporary, and it should have been removed years ago."

Officials with the Louisville Olmstead Parks Conservancy said because of the Emerald Ash borer, the city is losing hundreds of trees. They said the trees must go somewhere once they are removed, but Shawnee Park is not the place.

Metro Council teamed up with Louisville Parks and Recreation and the Conservancy to make the plan to move the log yard.

