Experts warn of heat exhaustion as extreme temperatures hammer down on Kentuckiana

Some were out and about in Kentuckiana trying their best to stay cool in the heat and humidity. Experts say listen to your body during extreme temperatures.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The extreme heat has led to many heat advisories for Louisville with the area seeing some of its hottest days on record.

As the sun’s rays beamed down, it felt like temperatures were breaking 100 degrees.

Some took to the water pads in a crowded Iroquois Park in South Louisville.

“We’ve been playing in the water since it’s a hot day. We just decided to take the kids here for a couple of hours,” Louisville resident Keith Mitchell said.

A couple of hours, but not much longer than that they said, given what the region is facing right now.

“I can tell you from growing up in Kentucky for my entire life, It's been hot but not like this,” Dr. Monalisa Tailor, a doctor with Norton Healthcare, said. The humidity has definitely hit new highs. And these temperatures have been much higher than they have been in the past. So I think it's still hard to get adjusted to and particularly with the same humidity makes it hard to sweat. So um, your body feels like it's having a harder time cooling off the way that it needs to.”

Tailor said you need to listen to your body in times of extreme heat. She said it’s very important to hydrate. If you experience symptoms like light headedness, nausea, muscle cramps or confusion, to seek help from a medical provider.

While the heat means fun for some, it also poses a serious risk for others.

To prevent risks from excessive heat here are a few suggestions:

Seek air conditioning

Avoid strenuous activities

Wear light-weight, light-colored clothing

Check on everyone

Drink fluids

Never leave pets or people alone in cars

