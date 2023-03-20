Teen arrested after woman shot inside hotel room with 4-year-old present

St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said the teen had called 911 himself and gave police false information.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering from injuries sustained in a weekend shooting inside a hotel near Hikes Point in Louisville.

St. Matthews Police said the woman, who is in her 20s, was shot by a 17-year-old boy at the Extended Stay America on Dutchman's Lane on Sunday.

According to police, when officers arrived they found the woman, a four-year-old, and the teen inside a hotel room.

Police initially thought they were responding to a "robbery gone bad." The suspect had reportedly called 911 himself, authorities said.

The department said they later discovered that the teen they had just arrested gave them false information.

"The evidence does back that up, that [a robbery] did not occur," St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said during a Monday press conference. "This was an isolated event and the community was generally safe in this incident."

Wilkerson said while the two individuals knew each other, police are still investigating the shooting to determine what exactly happened.

The 17-year-old has been charged with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, and tampering with physical evidence.

Police said the victim is expected to survive her injuries.

