LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To offer more parking options to area travelers, a new Express Shuttle Parking Lot is now open at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF). The new lot offers an additional 974 parking spaces on airport property and is available for long term parking use with courtesy bumper-to-bumper shuttle service provided to the terminal.

“We’ve seen a tremendous growth in passenger traffic at SDF and with this comes the need for more parking,” said Dan Mann, Executive Director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority. “The new Express Shuttle Parking Lot provides our travelers another option that is affordable and convenient to make someone’s trip easier.”

The courtesy bumper-to-bumper shuttle service allows a traveler to park in the lot, unload any luggage and belongings directly onto an awaiting shuttle and then be immediately transported to the terminal building for their flight. Shuttle service is offered daily beginning at 4 a.m. until the last flight arrives.

Rates for the Express Shuttle Parking Lot are $8 per day per vehicle or $48 per vehicle per week with the seventh day free. The lot is located in the area of the former Cell Phone Lot, accessible via Administration Drive, which is near the East Runway and a favorite for many plane spotters. Because of this interest from the aviation community, there is a two-hour grace period to access the lot free of charge.

For more information about the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, including all parking options, visit www.flyLouisville.com.

More from WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.