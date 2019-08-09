LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Exotic reptiles slithered their way into the Derby City during a special show on Saturday.

Feeders Supply Company hosted the Exotic Reptile Show where guests interacted with animals such at the Malaysian Horn Frog, a Parson’s chameleon and a blood-red bearded dragon.

Reptile specialist Steve Sotelo says events like this give the public a chance to see rare reptiles they might never get to see again.

Sotelo says he was also able to highlight the background of the reptiles like where they come from and their interesting habits.

“We ended up showing a dozen – a dozen different reptiles. We had a large spider too. A snake. We had some that people were able to interact with. Some of them were able to be more passed around so they can see their underbellies and some of their habits,” he said.

Sotelo said they will be at the Jeffersonville Feeders Supply location on Sunday.

