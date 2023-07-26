As excessive heat moves throughout Kentuckiana, here are some ways to keep your pets safe

Excessive heat can be dangerous for not only people, but your furry friends as well!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Excessive heat can be dangerous for not only people, but your furry friends as well!

The Kentucky Humane Society shared some tips on how keep your pets safe during the excessive heat.

Never leave pets in hot cars Leaving pets in hot vehicles can cause severe dehydration and even death within minutes. Instead, keep your pets at home where they are safe and comfortable. If you see a pet in a hot car, call 911 immediately.

Keeps pets indoors during extreme heat High temperatures can be dangerous, particularly to short-nosed dog breeds -- such as pugs, boxers and bulldogs.

Make sure pets have access to shade and fresh water As much as pets may like to play outside, it’s very easy for them to get dehydrated or overheated.

Be careful of asphalt Asphalt or metal surfaces can get extremely hot in the summer and can burn paws and reflect heat back on your pet. Pet owners can help avoid burns by choosing other surfaces to walk on or by walking their pets in the morning or evening. Officials advise testing the surface by placing your hand just above the ground.

Some dogs and cats get sunburn If you’re considering shaving your pet this summer, officials advise leaving at least an inch of hair. This will help protect your pet from the sun’s rays. Animals with short, light-colored coats can get sunburned, so ask your veterinarian for the appropriate sunscreen for your pets.

Provide “kiddie pools” or sprinklers Some dogs love to swim, so kiddie pools or sprinklers will keep them stay safe from drowning and also add a refreshing activity.

Know the signs of heat stroke Pet owners should be educated on the symptoms of heat stroke so they can react immediately if their pets are showing any symptoms. Symptoms include: restlessness, panting, increased respiratory and heart rates, excessive drooling, vomiting and diarrhea.



