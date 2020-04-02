LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former coach of the University of Louisville’s Ladybirds dance team is recovering after an apparent accidental shooting at a downtown hotel.

Officials with Louisville Metro Police and UofL spokesperson John Karman said the incident happened on Jan. 24 at the Marriott downtown.

Sharp’s attorney Larry Wilder told WHAS11 News his client had just gotten out of an Uber and was reaching into his pocket for his phone when his gun accidentally discharged, hitting him in the leg.

Wilder said Sharp had no idea the Louisville baseball team was holding an event at the hotel and was there for something unrelated.

He said there was no ill intent, calling the shooting a complete accident.

“Todd Sharp has the same second amendment rights as every Kentuckian, every Hoosier, every American, to carry a gun. And Todd Sharp has the absolute right to go to any public place he chooses to go to do the business that public place is held out to do,” Wilder said.

LMPD sergeant Lamont Washington said they believe there was nothing nefarious about the shooting and the case is now closed.

UofL fired Todd Sharp in December 2018, accusing him of fiscal misconduct.

In his termination letter, the university alleged about $30,000 was missing from the dance team's revenue.

UofL athletic director Vince Tyra sent an email to university staff on Monday, issuing "a persona-non-grata notice" to Sharp and "prohibiting him from attending public and private university-related events, whether on or off campus, or from visiting our offices."

Tyra went on to say if Sharp was spotted on or around campus to call 911.

He told staffers there was no credible evidence of a threat to anyone but is taking this "opportunity to address certain safety measures and make improvements."

Wilder tells us his client is still recovering from the shooting.

