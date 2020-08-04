LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brandon Wood pleaded guilty to state and federal charges in connection to a sex abuse scandal with the LMPD Explorer Program, a mentoring program aimed at youth interested in law enforcement.

In 2019, ex-LMPD officer Wood was sentenced in federal court to nearly 6 years in prison for attempted enticement for encouraging a minor he met through the Explorer program to engage in sexual activity.

Steven Schroering, Wood’s attorney, filed an emergency motion on Monday for compassionate release citing “extraordinary and compelling reasons.”

Schroering argues the detention facility in Ohio where Wood serving time is experiencing an outbreak of the coronavirus with both officers and inmates infected. Four inmates at that facility have died, Schroering added in the motion.

Schoering also said Wood has been hospitalized with asthma in the past arguing the condition makes him “vulnerable to serious or deadly consequences if infected.”

Schroering also references Attorney General Barr’s order Friday requesting federal prison increase the use of home incarceration and expedite the release of high-risk inmates in three federal prisons were coronavirus cases skyrocketed – specifically naming the detention facility where Wood is serving his time.

Tuesday, Judge Hale denied Wood’s request for release.

Judge Hale wrote the motion “is premature given Wood has not exhausted his administrative remedies” but he agreed to expedite a similar motion in the future.



The judge is waiting for the Bureau of Prisons to process and assess the suitability of the inmates before the request is considered by the federal court, according to court documents.

Wood is one of two former officers that faced state and federal charges in connection to the scandal that led to the LMPD Explorer Program being shut down in 2017.

