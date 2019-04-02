LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested Matthew Helka, 35, who faces several charges including rape, assault and burglary.

According to an arrest report, police said Helka broke into a woman's home and beat and strangled her. Police said the man also tied the woman to the bed and raped her, and then took some of her valuables and left.

"My first thoughts when I saw him was 'That guy looks familiar.' And then I saw the name and I was like, 'Oh my gosh.' I can believe it but I can't."

One woman, who said she had dated Helka about 10 years earlier, told WHAS11 Helka was physically and verbally abusive during their relationship, which lasted about a year.

"He would be trying to have sex with me and stuff and I would tell him no. It didn't matter what I said or what I did. He didn't care."

The woman, who asked WHAS11 to keep her identity hidden, said she was finally able to make Helka move out, but that he would still try to contact her online and at her home. But the woman said she never reported the abusive relationship, convinced no one would believe her.

"I had been abused when I was younger so it was kind of like nobody believed me then, so why is anybody going to believe me now?" she said,

But after keeping her secret for almost a decade, she decided to share her story, hoping other abused women reach out for help.

"I'm hoping if there's other girls out there that have been in this situation, maybe they'll speak up. I feel so bad that I never said anything and now this girl has gone through all of this."

Helka is scheduled to be arraigned Monday. He is being held at Metro Corrections with no bond.

