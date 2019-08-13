LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Evolent Health, the company that recently purchased Passport Health Plan, is now being sued.

In May, Evolent Health said it would buy nonprofit Passport Heath after Medicaid rates hurt Passport's finances. Passport had to stop construction of its West Louisville campus.

Plymouth County Retirement System is suing over claims that Evolent's deal violates federal securities law, specifically the retirement system. Passport is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

While Attorney General Andy Beshear did approve the sale, it's still pending until closing.

It’s unclear how this lawsuit could hinder the deal.

