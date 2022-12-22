'Seek to address this crisis': Kentucky governor to send more eviction relief funds to Louisville

The funds will come from Team Kentucky’s Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thursday, the Kentucky governor announced the reallocation of more than $38 million to help Louisville renters and landlords still impacted by the pandemic.

Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg was on hand for the announcement and said while this money will help, he will work to address affordable housing when he takes office.

“That is just the beginning as we seek to address this crisis to ensure that everyone in Louisville, that everyone in Kentucky, has a safe, secure and affordable house,” he said.

Since the program launched in February 2021, Beshear has directed over $92 million in funds to Louisville.

