'That's what keeps people healthy, is housing': Group rallies outside City Hall amid budget discussions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Louisville Metro Council works to finalize the city's $1.1 billion budget, community members let them know what they would like them to spend the money on.

The Eviction Prevention Working Group held a rally outside City Hall Tuesday night. Rally-goers could be heard chanting "fund housing not jails."

They would like to see the budget include $16 million for eviction prevention and housing stability programs rather than increased funding for police and Metro Corrections.

"We need to re-evaluate how we're spending money in the city. We need to allocate funds to eviction prevention efforts because that's what keeps people safe. That's what keeps people healthy, is housing," Celine Mutuyemariya with the Eviction Prevention Working Group said.

The current budget proposal allocates $27 million to fight Louisville's growing housing crisis and funding the affordable housing trust fund, the new Community Care Campus and other programs.

Metro Council is expected to vote on the budget during their June 22 meeting.

