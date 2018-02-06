Louisville, KY (WHAS11) - The 65th Annual WHAS Crusade for Children will kick off with a Variety Show headlined by The Misty Mountain String Band. They will be joined by many other great performers including this year’s AMERICAN IDOL contestants Cody Martin and Emmy Bodner, plus 1200 and The Free Soul Effect. Many other Crusade favorites will be performing like Patrick Henry Hughes, Melissa Combs, Todd Hildreth and the Crusade Quintet, magician David Garrard, the Diane Moore Dancers, the Miracle Dancers and more!

Show time is 7:00PM (EDT) at the The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts Bomhard Theater in Louisville, KY.

Admission is FREE! Seating is first come, first served.

WHAS11’s Rachel Platt and 840WHAS Radio’s Terry Meiners will emcee the Crusade Variety Show.

The WHAS Crusade for Children telethon begins at 1:00pm on Saturday, June 2 with fire departments, civic groups, organizations and companies reporting donations. The Crusade telethon concludes at 7:00pm on Sunday, June 3. As always, it’ll air in its entirety on WHAS11 TV, 840WHAS radio and WHAS11.com.

100% of each donation to the WHAS Crusade for Children helps children with special needs.

Through the Crusade we’ve changed the lives of millions of children in Kentucky and Indiana since 1954.

Right now we’re funding 1 in 3 children who need the Crusade.

In its first 65 years, the WHAS Crusade has raised over $175 million for children with special needs. 100% of all donations are returned in the form of grants to agencies, hospitals and schools that make life better for children with special needs.

The WHAS Crusade for Children is America’s most successful local telethon!

Misty Mountain String Band kicks it off

Thrilled and excited to be a part of the 65th Crusade, the Misty Mountain String Band will kick it all off with a free concert at the Kentucky Center’s Bomhard Theater at 7:00pm (EDT) on Saturday, June 2.

Drawing influence from old-time music, Americana, bluegrass, and songs of labor and protest, Misty Mountain String Band doesn’t stray far from their upbringings in Kentucky and Virginia. Formed as a pickup group for an old-time camp revival, MMSB has evolved into a professional band that’s as at home playing with the Louisville Philharmonia Orchestra as at bluegrass festivals with Americana favorites. The group connects with fans of folk music around the world, sharing unique string band music written for today but informed by tradition.

MMSB has universal appeal, combining high energy with charismatic storytelling and a warm, conversational

attitude.

Fiddle / Neal Green

Bass / Derek Harris

Banjo and Mandolin / Paul Martin

Guitar / Frankie Leo

