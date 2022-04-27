Waterfront Wednesday is back! Here's the schedule:

It's the 20th season of WFPK Waterfront Wednesday, and this year is jam-packed with an amazing lineup of artists, food, and drinks for you and the family to enjoy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 20th season of WFPK Waterfront Wednesday kicks off on April 27.

The annual event was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19 and was cut short in 2021 due to a spike in cases.

The concerts are free to the public thanks to multiple sponsors and is produced by Louisville Public Media and Waterfront Park.

Located on the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park next to the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge, the event brings in thousands of people every year.

Food, drinks, sponsor booths, and more will also be at the event, fit with local food trucks and bars. Here's a map so you can find your way around.

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday Schedule

Waterfront Wednesday is the last Wednesday of every month, April through September. That's 6 months of live music for you to enjoy with family and friends!

The lawn opens at 5 p.m. and festivities usually die down by 10:30 p.m., although the set lengths and start times are approximate.

April 27 – Nappy Roots, Neal Francis, Kiana & the Sun Kings

May 25 – TBA, Maggie Rose, Phourist & the Photons

June 29 – War, Bendigo Fletcher, Wombo

July 27 – TBA, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Routine Caffeine

August 31 – TBA, Seratones, Mark Charles

September 28 – Yonder Mountain String Band, Hot Brown Smackdown, Houseplant

What you can and can't bring

All ages are welcome at Waterfront Wednesdays, so you can bring the kids, just leave the pets at home!

You can also bring lawn chairs and outside food, but no coolers are allowed. Here are some other things you can't bring with you:

Glass bottles/containers

Tents

Outside Alcohol

Transportation and Parking

There's plenty of parking available for Waterfront Wednesdays, and they even made a helpful map so you can find a good spot.

There are 4 to 6 handicap parking spots in every lot around the park. The red lot is closest to the Big Four Lawn, but is used for production, and is usually full by 5 p.m.

If driving isn't your thing or you just want to avoid the traffic, Parkside bikes are coming back this year. There will be bike parking on-site.

The Republic Bank Easy Ride Trolley De Ville will is also offering free trolley service on Waterfront Wednesdays from 6 to 10 p.m. It's located at the parking lot across from the Great Lawn and the Bats Stadium.

