High School seniors learn about post graduation alternatives with Everybody Counts program

Students were shown different options outside of college with the program that connects them to employers for possible jobs after graduation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — High school seniors researching their options beyond college had the opportunity to learn about different careers in the workforce.

Everybody Counts Signing Day is in partnership with the state, and it aims to connect students with employers for on-site jobs.

The event, which is in its second year, had four more companies join to showcase more possibilities for students.

“Our hope is that students will arrive with a decision on that pathway. And it it’s a career pathway, they can step in with one of our partners. Some of them are actually doing interviews today – they can apply, interview and actually be offered a job today. They can walk out of high school graduation employment ready and guarantees,” Chris Sanders with Everybody Counts said.

Saif Alkhafaji, a student, added, “This is a life-changing event for me because this is transforming me from the normal high school environment to the professional environment and getting ready to start the airlines in the next three or four years.”

Representatives from the Center for Healthcare Workforce Innovation, CSX Transportation, Southpaw and Wirecrafters were companies that joined this year.

They join Ford Motor Company, GE Appliances and Kroger who were already participating in the program.

