LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Georgetown, Ind. Fire Chief Richard Bader has been asked to resign after accusations of bullying, intimidation and physical violence.

The complaints all stem from firefighters at the department. The firefighters describe their department working environment as "unhealthy."

A letter from 17 firefighters convinced the Board of Directors of Georgetown Township Fire Protection District to force a resignation from former Chief Bader.

"Everybody stood up and we got the media involved we got the word out for whats really going on," former firefighter Matt Gleitz said.



Gleitz stopped worked for the department in March 2019. But says, he worked under Former Chief Bader for almost seven years.

In their letter, the fire fighters stated concerns of inadequacy to retain and hire new personnel. They accuse Bader of creating a hostile work environment, including mental and physical intimidation and physical violence.



"One fire fighter that quit, he got threatened for getting an 'ass-whoopin' from Bader and when he went to the board, they swept it under the rug," Gleitz said.



The Fire Board Chairman Michael Moody, responded by asking Bader to step down on Wednesday.

Board Chairman Michael Moody stated: “The Board felt that a change in leadership of the fire department was necessary for the organization to move past recent controversy and focus on providing quality fire, rescue and emergency services.”

WHAS11 caught up with Bader at his parents' home, he wouldn't go on camera, but gave a statement saying, "My tenure at Georgetown Fire was a great experience and I wish them all the best."



According to The Board of Fire Trustees for Georgetown Township Fire Protection District of Floyd County, a hiring committee will now start the process to identify qualified candidates and hire a new fire chief.

