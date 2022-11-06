x
Operation Return Home canceled for missing 16-year-old last seen in Newburg

Evan Fox, who was last seen Sunday in the 4200 block of Shady Villa Drive, was found safely.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said they have canceled an Operation Return Home alert for a missing Louisville teen.

According to police, 16-year-old Evan Fox was located safely.

No other information was provided.

He had originally been reported missing from the 4200 block of Shady Villa Drive.

