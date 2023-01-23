Gov. Beshear names January in honor of former Louisville shelter dog

The former shelter dog received the 2022 Hero Dog Award back in November.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Ethan the Dog was honored by Kentucky's governor on Monday.

The former shelter dog received the 2022 Hero Dog Award back in November.

Ethan gained notoriety after being found outside the Kentucky Humane Society, presumably left for dead.

In an effort to bring awareness to his story and help local animal shelters, Gov. Andy Beshear has named January: "Ethan Almighty Shelter Animal Awareness Month."

"There are millions of animals in need who are just as deserving of love and second chances as Ethan," the Kentucky Humane Society said in a press release.

Learn more about Ethan's Journey:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.