Dog left for dead in Kentucky Humane Society's parking lot showing signs of progress

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A dog left for dead in the parking lot of the Kentucky Humane Society is showing signs of progress.

Officials say “Ethan” has remained stable all Sunday evening and is doing well.

Ethan has been assisted by vet staff and they report he is eating and can sit up if he is being assisted. Staff picked him up to help him stand and they said he was able to hold some of his own weight for a short time.

Ethan was discovered by someone dropping off donations to the organization on Friday.

The Kentucky Humane Society believes the dog may have been locked in a crate without food for weeks based on his condition.

If you have any information that can help Louisville Metro Animal Services find the person responsible, you are asked to call (502) 473-PETS.

