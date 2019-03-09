LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Garda truck driver accused of stealing thousand of dollars from an armored truck has entered a guilty plea in court.

Mark Espinosa allegedly stole about $900,000 from an armored truck and fled during at a stop at the Jefferson Mall in December of 2018. His co-worker was inside the mall making a cash drop and when her returned, Espinosa and the cash were gone.

Espinosa was later arrested in Connecticut in January 2019 and most of the money was recovered.

