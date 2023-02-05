Family of 17-year-old killed in March DUI crash calls for justice after suspect pleads not guilty

More than two weeks after Mohammad Hussein was killed by an alleged drunk driver, family members are calling for justice in his case.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A protest was held outside the Hall of Justice Tuesday morning in connection to a deadly DUI crash in March.

Mohammed Hussein, 17, died after police said Ernesto Ocampo rammed into the vehicle he was riding in while driving under the influence on the night of April 22.

According to court documents, several empty and one full bottle of beer were found inside the vehicle. After a search warrant was initiated for toxicology results, Ocampos’ blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit.

A few weeks ago, he pleaded not guilty for his role in Mohammed’s death.

Now, Mohammed’s family is calling for justice and life in prison for the crime.

“We love our people. We love our support. They are all here for justice for my brother. They are all here to support him. We all loved him. My brother was the sweetest person anyone could ever meet,” Aeisha Hussein, Mohammed’s sister, said.

Ocampo could face life in prison for Mohammed’s death, but that decision comes down to the judge and jury’s decision.

He is currently being held at Metro Corrections on a $500,000 cash bond.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.