LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- An Eastern Kentucky attorney who masterminded the largest social security fraud in history has been sentenced to an additional 15 years in prison.

That sentence handed down to Eric Conn is for charges of fleeing the country in an effort to avoid prosecution. This means Conn is now scheduled to spend 27 years in prison.

He was previously sentenced to 12 years for defrauding the government of $500 million in disability benefits.

Conn spent six months on the run after pleading guilty to those charges but was captured in Honduras in December.

MORE: Eric Conn permanently disbarred by Kentucky Supreme Court

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV