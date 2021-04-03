ERCOT board of directors 'terminates' CEO, begins 'immediate' search for new leadership

"The ERCOT Board is expected to begin an immediate search for a new President and CEO," according to an emailed statement from the board of directors.

DALLAS — Updated at 10:51 p.m. with statements from Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Bill Magness has 60 days left as CEO of The Electric Reliability Council of Texas after the ERCOT board of directors met in a closed session Wednesday night and gave him a 60 days' termination notice, according to an emailed statement from ERCOT.

The news comes just weeks after a deadly winter storm wrecked the state's electric grid.

­­­­­“The ERCOT Board of Directors met this evening and directed the Corporate Secretary to exercise the 60 days’ termination notice to ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness pursuant to the employment agreement with ERCOT," the statement says. "During this transition period, Bill will continue to serve as President and CEO and work with state leaders and regulators on potential reforms to ERCOT. The ERCOT Board is expected to begin an immediate search for a new President and CEO, and will continue to discuss the transition plan at future meetings during this time period.”

Earlier Wednesday, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said in an interview Magness is "going to be out one way or the other, one way or the other."

After the news of Magness' firing, Patrick tweeted:

"2 days ago, I called on ERCOT and PUC leaders to resign. Good news - now they are both gone. Next — one of my top 31 priorities — reforming ERCOT and fixing what went wrong."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a tweet Magness' firing "signals accountability for the disaster that swept through our state two weeks ago" and called ERCOT's move "a solid step toward justice for Texans."

Also Wednesday, a congressional subcommittee opened an inquiry into ERCOT's handling of the winter storm. In a letter sent Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., asked Magness to provide “information and documents regarding [ERCOT's] lack of preparation."

On Monday, Public Utility Commission (PUC) Chairman DeAnn Walker resigned from her position Monday, saying doing so was "in the best interest of this great State of Texas." On Wednesday, Gov. Abbott named her replacement – Arthur D'Andrea of Austin.

Monday, Patrick said that after almost 24 hours of testimony in the Senate Business and Commerce Committee's investigation of the power outages, including nine hours from Walker and Magness, he believes it is clear neither adequately addressed the challenges of the winter storms.

Last month, ERCOT announced that four of its board members resigned Wednesday, Feb. 24 following its board meeting, and a fifth board member separately submitted her resignation. All of those members lived out of state, records show.