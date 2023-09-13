EPA plans to carry out 'controlled demolition' on Applegate Lane home, city officials say

The city initially ordered a "controlled burn" on the home at the beginning of August after talking to emergency officials and experts.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The EPA plans to carry out a "controlled demolition" on the Applegate Lane home.

According to a LENSAlert text an Applegate Lane resident received Wednesday morning, "the EPA plans to use a mechanical approach for a controlled demolition to remediate the property at 6213 Applegate."

The city initially ordered a "controlled burn" on the home at the beginning of August after talking to emergency officials and experts. That is now not the case.

It's currently unknown when the demolition will occur.

In late July, LMPD searched 6211 and 6213 Applegate Lane after several citizen's tips that hazardous materials, including potential explosives, may be present.

Authorities found more than 20 hazardous chemicals and several explosive substances inside the 6213 home. Officials with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) even found mercury within the fenced area of 6211 Applegate Lane.

Mayor Craig Greenberg said the owner of the 6213 home, 53-year-old Marc Hibel, had been in possession of these chemicals for a long time, with some for multiple years.

According to city records, Hibel had been fined multiple times for the condition of his home, over the course of several years, by Metro Codes and Regulations. He was arrested back in July, when investigators said he admitted to making and detonating homemade explosives.

Police described his home as a hoarding situation and said he had been squatting in the home next door.

Hibel appeared in front of a judge on Sept. 5.

Thomas Rasinski, Hibel's defense attorney, said his plan was to go into business with another chemist.

"He was going to start a chemical handling business, but that man passed away and he couldn't step into that business as he intended, so he had chemicals he had no purpose for anymore and he had no means to dispose of them," he said.

