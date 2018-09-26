LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- UofL is making some changes ahead of Saturday's game against Florida State in an effort to speed up access into Cardinal Stadium.

Fans will now be able to enter gates 1D, 2B, 7B and 9.

In addition to those new gates, they're also increasing the number of scanners at many of them.

The university is also asking fans to do their part to speed up the process. That means taking all metal items out of your pockets and holding them in your hands as you approach security.

You're also reminded that large bags are not allowed in the stadium. Clear bags must be used for anything you want to bring inside.

