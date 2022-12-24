Kentuckiana power providers stress energy conservation amid freezing temperatures

East Kentucky Power Cooperative and LG&E and KU are asking their customers to conserve energy usage to help relieve the strain facing local power grids.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — While temperatures are on the rise since Friday and energy usage is down, two of Kentuckiana's utility service providers—LG&E and KU and East Kentucky Power Cooperative—are asking customers to conserve energy usage, if they can.

The message comes following days of widespread power outages and a mounting strain on local power grids.

While outage numbers have subsided from the initial thousands of affected customers to less than a dozen, as of Saturday, officials inside the utility companies continue to urge users to cutdown on energy consumption.

"When you have the wind like we're having right now, you're always going to have some issues that pop up," Nick Comer, External Affairs Manager for East Kentucky Power Cooperative (EKPC), said. "Our goal is to keep the lights on and the heat on and everybody in power."

EKPC represents 16 electric cooperatives across 87 counties in Kentucky, serving about 1.1 million people. Comer said while conditions remain stable following the last few days, any influx in energy usage may force the company to begin rolling blackouts.

"The next step [would be] to go to rolling outages where we're shutting off a substation and a maybe a few thousand houses at a time for a brief period," Comer said. "[We'd] then turn that power back on and turn off power elsewhere, in order to conserve electricity. We don't want to get to that point."

In an effort to reduce energy consumption Friday, LG&E and KU announced it'd be conducting rolling power outages across their service territories.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, LG&E and KU spokesman Daniel Lowry said the company has ceased all rolling blackouts. At the same time, Lowry reported less than five customers across LG&E's Jefferson County coverage area were experiencing outages.

In order to conserve energy, the utility companies have asked customers to do the following:

Adjust your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting

Don't use other heat sources as much

Wear extra layers of clothing

Add extra blankets to the bed

Close the fireplace damper and doors if it's not being used unless you have a gas fireplace

Use draft stoppers

Turn off unnecessary lights

Only run appliances - dishwasher, dryer, washing machine - when full

Use a microwave oven, a slow cooker or eat cold meals

Open curtains during the day and close them at night

